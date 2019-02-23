Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have reconciled.

The Little Mix singer and the reality TV star's short-lived romance previously ended amid Jesy's concerns he was using her to boost his profile but the pair are giving their relationship another chance and have been spotted jetting off on holiday together.

Pictures obtained by MailOnline showed Jesy, 27 and Chris, 26, at London City Airport together ahead of their flight.

Jesy and Chris' romance was first revealed last month when they were seen smooching in a kebab shop in the Elephant & Castle area, following a date at 'Harry Potter'-themed magical bar The Cauldron in the UK capital.

After having drinks, the pair decided to get some food from the nearby eatery, but they couldn't resist having a kiss and they even playfully poked their tongues out at one point to have a naughty lick of each other's tongues.

An onlooker said: ''They couldn't keep their mitts off one another. They kept pausing mid-sentence to snog, and were really affectionate. It may be early days but there's definitely a real spark.''

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker had been single since splitting with Harry James last November and Jesy was previously engaged to Rixton star Jake Roche from July 2015 until late 2016.

Chris found fame and love with Olivia Attwood on the 2017 series of 'Love Island', with the couple finishing in third place.

However, outside of the villa their relationship hit the rocks and they split in February 2018.