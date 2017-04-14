Jesy Nelson and Chris Clark reportedly split because of their ''different lives''.

The Little Mix singer and the British reality star were recently thought to have called time on their relationship after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted any pictures of each other from their accounts, and sources now claim the decision came as Jesy's life in the spotlight was too much for 'The Only Way Is Essex' hunk.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Their lives are so different; it was never going to work.

''Chris is a normal Essex lad, he's very private and low key. He likes spending time with his mum and mates and not being in the spotlight.

''Jesy's life is a world away from his. She's a superstar, travelling the world and living in the spotlight. He got a taste of her lifestyle and it couldn't work - it's just not him. There's no bad blood it just wasn't working out between them.''

The news comes just a month after the 'Touch' singer confirmed her relationship with Chris by posting a snap of them kissing on her Instagram account.

On Thursday (13.04.17) the brunette beauty, 25, had deleted all pictures of Chris from her page, and had unfollowed him on the picture sharing app.

Meanwhile, Chris had recently flown out to America to see Jesy - whose band is currently supporting Ariana Grande on tour - whilst on a break from filming his reality show.

And just last week he pleaded for her to return to the UK when he shared a now deleted old photo of them kissing in a VIP area of a nightclub.

Alongside the picture posted on the photo-sharing app, Chris wrote: ''Oi @jesynelson can you come home already! I'm waiting (sic)''

Jesy - who was previously engaged to Rixton's Jake Roche before calling off their romance last year - previously admitted to loving the single life before she met Chris.

She said at the time: ''I'm free, single and loving life. I'd really like to experience flirting with an American guy. That would be nice ...

''I've found a lot of independence. I think you learn a lot more about yourself when you're single.''