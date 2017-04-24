Jesy Nelson's ex-boyfriend Chris Clark has hinted he was in love with another woman during their relationship.

The reality TV star split from Jesy earlier this month, with reports suggesting he felt uncomfortable with the attention surrounding their romance - but the dark-haired hunk has now admitted he was never truly over the emotional heartbreak of his split from ex-girlfriend Amber Dowding.

He said: ''I think these past weeks make me realise that I thought I was over her, I did think that. And maybe I'm not so sure any more.''

Amber has recently been hospitalised by a mystery illness, but Chris admitted the situation has helped him to realise what she means to him.

The 'Only Way Is Essex' star explained: ''I am now single and I see Amber ... I see her at the hospital. She was quite ill. So I messaged her on Twitter and just said 'I didn't like seeing you lie that. I hope you get better'. Despite what's gone on, her being in my life makes me happier. That's the bottom line.''

And Chris - who dated Jesy from February until earlier this month - suggested he retains a hope that he will eventually rekindle his romance with Amber.

He said: ''I feel like if I kept putting that to the back of my head, two or three years down the line if she didn't find anyone else I would regret not doing stuff like this.''

Chris explained, too, that in spite of his past issues with Amber, he'll always think of her fondly.

He shared: ''At the end of the day, I'm a human being, I do have feelings, and I do care for the girl. I always have done, and I always will do.''