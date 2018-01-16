Jessie Ware, Wolf Alice, Rag'n'Bone Man and more are set to perform charity concerts for War Child BRITs Week Together with O2.

Each year music's biggest stars perform in the run up to the BRIT Awards - which takes place at London's The O2 arena on February 21 - and 2018 sees the most diverse line-up to date, with alternative group Deaf Havana, The Vamps, Kygo, Laura Marling, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats and Alt-J also set to play at various venues in the British capital next month.

Liana Mellotte, Head of Music, Entertainment & Development at War Child said:

''This year War Child turns 25 and has helped hundreds of thousands of children cope with the devastating effects of war. Since our first music fundraiser, it's amazing and very humbling for us to be working with some of the world's best music talent a quarter of a century later. It's testament to the musicians who generously donate their time and talent to stand up for the rights of children in the most horrendous circumstances. Every year, we're overwhelmed by the support of those musicians, their fans and our partners O2 who make this such a special time for War Child.''

In 2017, War Child raised a phenomenal £567,000 by staging spectacular shows together with O2 as part of BRITs Week. Thousands of people applied for tickets to see artists including Craig David, Tinie Tempah, Richard Hawley and Paul Weller.

The money helps fund War Child's vital work delivering solutions protecting and educating children in some of the world's worst conflict areas, such as Afghanistan, Jordan, Iraq, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Yemen.

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said:

''BRITs Week is one of my favourite times of the year, when an eclectic mix of brilliantly talented artists come together in the exciting run up to the BRIT Awards to raise money and awareness for children whose lives are shattered by war, and at the same time celebrate the wonderful diversity of British music.

''This year we have an amazing 10 gigs on 8 nights, when we as fans can enjoy intimate performances from outstanding artists, while being reminded of the incredible power of music to do good and to help change people's lives for the better. We are thrilled to be supporting War Child on its 25th anniversary.''

The prize draw for entry opens at 9.00am on Friday (19.01.18), and closes on February 5.

To enter the draw to win tickets to see the artist of their choice music fans can make a £5 donation at www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk.

The full line-up is as follows:

12th February Jessie Ware Bush Hall

13th February Rag 'n' Bone Man + Samm Henshaw Islington Assembly Hall

15th February Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Omeara

17th February Laura Marling St Giles in The Field

20th February Alt-J The Garage

20th February Wolf Alice Gorilla (Manchester)

22nd February Amazons Omeara

22nd February The Vamps Dingwalls

23rd February Deaf Havana Union Chapel

24th February Kygo Omeara