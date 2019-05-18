Singer Jessie Ware has revealed she is writing her 'Table Manners' spin-off book using her phone because it means she can fit it around her children.
Jessie Ware is writing a book using her phone.
The 34-year-old singer - who has a two-year-old daughter and a 10-week-old son with her husband Sam Burrows - is compiling a recipe collection based on her popular 'Table Manners' podcast, but life with a newborn means she's having to fit in writing around his feeding habits.
She told Grazia: ''We're writing a 'Table Manners' book as a result of our podcast, which is going to be recipes that we've mentioned on the podcast as well as some new ones - we're not trained chefs but people always ask for the recipes.
''I've been writing it on my phone in the middle of the night since I had my son, which isn't ideal, but I can't type on my laptop one-handed.''
Writing the book on the device means Jessie has been able to curb the online shopping habit she developed when her daughter was a baby.
She said: ''I am absolutely s**t at trying to detach from my phone before be. I scroll through Instagram too much and I hate myself for it after.
''But, I've been doing less Amazon spending with this baby than I did with the last one, which I do when I'm bored and my phone is in my hand.''
The 'Sweet Talk' hitmaker admitted her evening time has changed a lot since welcoming her son into the world.
She explained: ''In the evenings, I love to have a glass of wine but I can't at the moment because I'm breastfeeding, obviously...
''There is no night-time routine when you have a newborn baby. Nope. I am at the mercy of a little person.''
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.