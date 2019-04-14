Jessie Ware used to work with E.L. James.

The 34-year-old singer revealed that she worked alongside the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' author at a production company before her singing career kicked off - although she never got to read the hit erotic romance novel before anyone else, as the author hadn't yet penned the best-selling erotic tome - which inspired the blockbuster movie franchise starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Anastasia Steele and the titular Christian Grey.

Speaking on Jay Rayner's 'Out To Lunch' podcast, Jessie disclosed: ''I then got a job at Love Productions who do 'The Great British Bake Off'.''

Jay then asked: ''You were there with E.L James?''

To which Jessie responded: ''Yeah ...She was just starting to write.''

The host then enquired: ''Was she sharing pages?''

Jessie revealed: ''Yes across the desk but I don't think I saw 'Fifty Shades'. I think I saw something else. She hadn't written 'Fifty Shades'.''

The 'Say You Love Me' hitmaker met up with the novelist ''years later'', and the pair reminisced on their time working together while also toasting to James being a ''dirty cow'' for writing such ''filth''.

She said: ''We met up for a drink years later to celebrate the fact that we didn't work for Love Productions anymore - things definitely worked out brilliantly for E.L James - and lovely for me.

''So it was quite fabulous.

''I'd just done a TV show in America and just done 'Conan' and she was living in the Chateau Marmont while filming for 'Fifty Shades' ... it was just fabulous and she was like 'Let's go for a drink' and it was just so brilliant.

''We like cheersing going like, 'Yeah, to doing this and being mad and to you being a dirty cow and writing filth and me and enjoying that.'

''Yeah it was really funny; it was a funny old night.''