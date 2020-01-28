Jessie Ware insists it is important as a mother to make time for yourself and your partner and not be solely focused on your children.

The 35-year-old singer has a three-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son with her husband Sam Burrows and she has admitted that when their first child was around nine months old she and Sam were ''getting on so badly''.

The difficulties that Jessie and Sam encountered made the 'Tough Love' hitmaker realise that they needed to devote more time and effort to each other.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast, Jessie said: ''I remember with my daughter, it was from around the 8.5/9 months mark where me and my husband were getting on so badly.

''I think we were just so tired and that initial haze of being a new mum has lifted and it's like, 'OK this is really mental and amazing but relentless.'

''I think it's really important to find time for you as a couple and it's really hard, because you feel guilty, but you need to find the time or you just become an operation.''

Jessie also revealed the advice she would give if she was writing a letter to prospective mothers.

She explained: ''If I was going to write a letter to myself or a new mum, I think I would say, 'Motherhood may not be everything you expect and not be everything you expect and not be everything you need and you mustn't feel guilty about needing other things such as a career.'

''You're going to find it harder than you thought and it's not going to be a walk in the park but it's also going to be the best thing you've ever done in your life.

''And you can't be perfect all the time and I think I was so ready to be the most perfect mum and I'm definitely not. Nobody is, I think. I'd say don't be so hard on yourself because you're going to get things wrong.''