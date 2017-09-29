Jessie Ware was warned she'd ''lost'' herself as a songwriter during the making of her nee album.

The 32-year-old singer - who is set to release her third album, 'Glasshouse', in October - has revealed that after playing some of her new music to her long-time collaborator Benny Blanco, he told the 'Wildest Moments' hitmaker that the material didn't sound like her.

The singer shared: ''He said it sounded like I'd lost myself a bit.

''I was pregnant and scared about providing for my child, so my first thought was, 'I have to write a hit'.

''Then I threw all of that out of the window and tried to make music I enjoyed. That's when I feel like my personality came back. I don't know if I wrote a hit but I definitely wrote music that I like more.''

Jessie gave birth to her first child - a baby girl - with husband Sam Burrows in September last year, and she admitted it's transpired to be a turning point in her musical career.

She told the i newspaper: ''It was the best thing that could have happened for my work. I wrote eight of the 12 new songs since she's been born.

''She's made me more focused and more driven. I'm more decisive now.''

Jessie - whose song about her husband, called 'Sam', was co-written by Ed Sheeran - revealed that much of her new album will focus on her family life.

She explained: ''It's about Sam, it's about my mother, it's about waiting to be a mum.

''[Sam] is so oblivious that I've written a lot of songs about him. He doesn't need this adoration or acknowledgement, he's pretty secure in our relationship[.

''But I rely on him. He makes it all possible.''