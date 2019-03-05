Jessie Ware has given birth to her second child, a baby boy.
The 34-year-old singer and her husband Sam Burrows - who already have a two-year-old daughter together - welcomed a ''beautiful'' baby boy into the world at their home in London on Monday (04.03.19) night, she announced on Instagram.
Jessie shared a candid photo of herself breastfeeding the newborn on Tuesday (05.03.19) afternoon as she praised the medical team who had cared for her.
She wrote alongside the picture: ''Last night I gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in my living room. I couldn't have done it without the MOST fantastic NHS Homerton Homebirthing team: Francine, Annie and Roisin. The level of care and kindness they offered us was incredible. Once again I'm reminded how much we should cherish our special NHS #saveournhs (sic)''
Jessie used Instagram to announce her pregnancy back in October.
She shared a black and white photo of her growing bump along with the caption: ''...and in other news x (sic)''
The 'Say You Love Me' hitmaker previously admitted she didn't have a maternity leave with her first child, returning to work just a few days after welcoming her daughter into the world.
She said: ''I didn't get a maternity leave! I was writing emails a few days after [giving birth] because I'm self-employed and it's my business.''
The 'Selfish Love' singer also opened up about her childhood sweetheart Sam - who she married in 2014 - admitting there is ''something beautiful'' about the fact the pair have known each other since they were in their teens.
She said: ''Sam and I have been together since we were 18. We know everything about each other. There's something so beautiful about that.''
