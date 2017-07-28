Jessie Ware has collaborated with Ed Sheeran for her first record in three years.

The 'Champagne Kisses' singer returned with her first single in two years 'Midnight' last night, which is the lead single from her third studio album, which is due for release later this year.

The 32-year-old star says while the track saw her step outside of her comfort zone she felt surprisingly confident with the results.

Jessie said of the song: ''['Midnight]' is the song I've always wanted to be able to sing but perhaps didn't have the confidence until now.''

As well as working with the 'Shape of You' hitmaker, the brunette beauty has penned tracks with Felix and Hugo White formerly of The Maccabees and long-term collaborator and close friend Benny Blanco.

Jessie was hard at work on her album whilst she was pregnant with her first child, a baby girl who was born in September last year.

The 'Wildest Moments' hitmaker had long wanted to start a family but put her plans on hold to complete her record and finish her tour in 2014.

Of her desire to become a mother, Jessie said at the time: ''We're just working out the best time to pop one [a baby] out!''

As for her forthcoming album, Jessie previously admitted it would be ''dull'' if she penned songs about her relationship with husband Sam Burrows, who she first met as a kid at a co-educational independent school in Dulwich.

Of her album, 'Tough Love', she said: ''A lot of the songs are fantasy and embellished thoughts where I'm telling a story.

'I absolutely think that if I wrote a full album about our relationship it would be so dull because we don't fight and are easy going!''