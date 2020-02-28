Jessie Ware has announced her fourth album, 'What's your Pleasure?', and shared the ''melodramatic'' lead single 'Spotlight'.

The 35-year-old singer/songwriter has admitted she needed to take some time away from making music to ''figure out'' what she wanted to write about before getting to work on her follow-up to 2017's 'Glasshouse' - which is produced by long-time collaborator James Ford - and has confessed that she came to the conclusion that it might be time to bid farewell to ''melancholy Jessie''.

Announcing her new record and her new track, she shared: ''It feels so amazing to be back making music, so much has happened recently.

''Some crazy exciting things but I feel so happy to be back to my first love.

''Music was the first scene that truly embraced me!!

''I feel like these last few years I've had to do some exploration to figure out what I wanted to write about musically again and learn new things about myself.

''I've been yearning for that escapism, groove and maybe it's time to say goodbye to the melancholy Jessie.

''I've spent the last year in the studio with an old friend of mine James Ford, working with a handful of great friends to create a record I'm truly proud of.

''I'm happy to share with you my brand new single 'Spotlight' taken from my fourth album. It's melodramatic, it's romantic, it's everything that I love and it's got a bit of a beat.

''This is the first taste of my brand new album 'What's Your Pleasure?' which will be out 5th June.

''I can't wait to get back on the road and see you all .. .It's been far too long but for now let's have some fun and hope you enjoy the music!''

As per a press release the upcoming record is ''rooted in club culture and explores the themes of femininity, freedom of imagination and escapism.''

'What's your Pleasure?' is released on June 5 and 'Spotlight' is out now.