Jessie Ware, Frank Turner and more are to perform at fans' homes to raise money for World Refugee Day.

The new global concert series, Give a Home, is hosted by Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds, and will see 1000 of artists perform over 300 shows in more than 60 countries.

Frank, 35, commented: ''I'm honoured to have been asked to be part of ''Give A Home''. Raising awareness of refugee issues, with Amnesty International, is vitally important; and it helps that I love playing house shows.

So it's great to be involved.''

Jessie, 32, added: ''It's an honour and a pleasure to be a part of this campaign. I'm really looking forward to being involved, listening to the other artists and most importantly raising money and awareness for an incredibly important issue.''

Kate Tempest, The Naked and Famous, Oh Wonder and The National have also been confirmed to participate in the first-of-its-kind event, which will take place on September 20 in partnership with VICE and Facebook Live.

The aim of Give a Home is to help tackle the global refugee crisis, which affects the lives of more than 21 million people worldwide.

Music fans around the world will be opening up their homes - the locations of which will be secret until closer to the day of the gigs - to host the concerts.

Each event will performances from two to three music artists, as well as talks from activists to highlight the solutions people are working on to address the refugee crisis.

Fans can apply for tickets now for World Refugee Day - via: sofarsounds.com/giveahome