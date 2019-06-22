Jessie J wishes she could tell her younger self she'd date Channing Tatum one day to boost her self-confidence.

The 31-year-old singer admitted she has some empowering tips she wishes she'd known when she was struggling with her self-esteem, and thinks it would have been a great motivator to know she'd end up in a relationship with the Hollywood hunk.

Asked what she'd tell her younger self, she said: ''The first thing that comes to mind is 'You're enough.' I'd say, 'Be yourself, and don't be afraid to say how you feel.'

''I'd also say, 'Cut down on the blusher babes. And take a breath... You're going to get with Channing Tatum in 10 years so keep going!''

The 'Domino' hitmaker - who suffered heart problems as a child and had a stroke when she was 18 - insisted she is much more ''emotional'' and less ''aggressive'' than people often perceive her to be.

She told Closer magazine: ''I'm an emotional person. People think I'm really tough - I'm an Essex girl, right? I was raised tough. I was sick when I was a kid so I had to fight.

''My passion can sometimes come across quite aggressive - I've had that my whole life. It's important that I let people see that side of me, that I am really emotional and actually quite shy.''

While Jessie doesn't take her life for granted, she sometimes finds the attention she attracts frustrating.

She explained: ''I love to be who I am and to inspire and I do not ever take my life for granted - but sometimes I just want to go on a date without someone sitting next to my boyfriend.

''The biggest thing I hate about being famous is when you go to a friend's party and you help tidy up and they say, 'You don't have to do that - you're Jessie J.'

''And when I walk around Sainsbury's and people go, 'Why are you here?' and I'm like, 'I want to buy food! There's no celebrity supermarket.' ''