Jessie J has won the Chinese version of 'The X Factor'.

The 30-year-old pop star has seen off competition from the likes of Taiwanese singer Angela Chang to triumph in the final of 'Singer' - the country's equivalent of the popular UK contest - which attracted a TV audience of around one billion people.

Jessie has been appearing on the programme over the last three months and has used the platform to perform some of her own hits, including 'Flashlight' and 'Domino', while she's also done a number of covers.

However, she claimed the coveted crown thanks to her rendition of the Whitney Houston hit 'I Will Always Love You', with her powerful vocals proving enough to win over the judges and the audience.

Following her success, Jessie took to her social media accounts to deliver a message to her fans.

The London-born star - who has previously collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande - wrote on Instagram: ''I will always love you is the song that made me want to be a singer when I was 4 years old. I have wanted to sing this song for YEARS. Trust me, but I only ever wanted to sing it if and when I felt I had earned it and deserved it.

''Singing Whitney is an honour. She is the BEST to ever do it. This moment was LIVE on TV in China and just before I went on someone said ''A billion people are watching tonight''. I fought back tears / jetlag / my voice legit going to sleep before I could lol and sang as BEST I could.

''I wanted to make the four year old me / Whitney / my Mum and Dad / my team and all my heartbeats around the world proud. I cried like a baby after the last note [prayer and love heart emojis]

''Thank you China for giving me this moment. (sic)''