Jessie J wants to be singing in a catsuit in Las Vegas at the age of 90.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker stepped away from her native the UK back in 2016 when she bagged a mentoring role on 'The Voice' in Australia, before she shocked the world by entering China's version of 'The X Factor' earlier this year, but it looks like the 30-year-old singer is already planning her next move away from her home turf.

Speaking to the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper, she said: ''I have a dream one day that I will be singing Price Tag in Vegas aged 90 and still wearing a catsuit.''

Although she's been away for a while, the brunette beauty shocked fans last month when she dropped her four-part album 'R.O.S.E.' - her first release in four years.

The first part was about realisations, the second about obsessions, the third about sex and the fourth about empowerment.

She said: ''It's crazy that its been four years since I released new music. I have done so much growing in the last few years. You can hear it in the music, the songs on 'R.O.S.E.' are simply me singing my diary in a melody. I am so grateful and happy that anyone who has been waiting for this record in full will finally have it.''

Jessie also released her new single 'Queen', which features empowering lyrics including: ''I love my body, I love my skin, I am a goddess, I am a queen.''

Speaking about the track, she explained: ''The song 'Queen' is so much bigger than me. The message it carries and the power the message has, has the potential to live on forever. I truly want as many women around the world to hear the song. To feel the lyric, to believe them, and to sing them out loud! It was so important to me to have real women celebrated in the video. There is no better time than now to empower each other and lift each other up. I hope this video and song can help and remind any woman that she is beautiful and is a queen. All women are queens.''