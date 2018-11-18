Jessie J ''hasn't given up hope'' of having children.

The 'Domino' singer - who is dating Channing Tatum - recently revealed she was told four years ago she'd be unable to conceive but, after refusing a hysterectomy, she's focused on changing her diet and using natural supplements to give herself the best chance of having a baby one day.

She wrote on her Instagram story: ''The love and support I have received has been overwhelming. Thank you.

''I was told 4 years ago I won't be able to have children. I was also told I would need a hysterectomy immediately and to be put on medication.

''I refused the hysterectomy and I'm off all medication through natural medicine and diet change.

''I haven't given up hope. I am doing all I can to make it happen the best way my body will allow.''

And the 30-year-old star admitted she still believes in ''miracles'' and thinks she'll find a way to have a child of her own one day.

She also posted: ''My journey is just one in millions that exist.

''I stand with you ladies. Strong in our emotional pain. To turn it into joy.

''I will be a mother. As will you. I believe in miracles. But if it doesn't happen naturally. Then that wasn't meant to be the journey. But a mother is within all of us. That inspires everyday. We are strong! Time will tell.''

Jessie also thanked her fans for their ''kind'' messages and admitted it has been ''scary'' opening up about her problems.

She wrote: ''Thank you for your kind words. Truly. It has been scary to be so vulnerable. But it's real.''

Jessie opened up about her infertility issues on stage at London's Royal Albert Hall earlier this week.

Before performing her track 'Four Letter Word', Jessie told the crowd: ''So four years ago, I was told that I couldn't have children, and it's OK, I'm going to have children, trust me. When the doctor told me, my reaction was, 'Oh hell no!'

''And I don't tell you guys for sympathy, I'm one of millions of women, and of men, that have gone through this and will go through this, and it can't become something that defines us. But, I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and of sadness. But, also to give myself joy and give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard.''