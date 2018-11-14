Jessie J was told four years ago that she can't have children.

The 30-year-old singer revealed to fans at her show at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (14.11.18) that she is infertile and cannot have children of her own, but said she remains determined to be a mother some day.

Before performing her track 'Four Letter Word', Jessie told the crowd: ''So four years ago, I was told that I couldn't have children, and it's OK, I'm going to have children, trust me. When the doctor told me, my reaction was, 'Oh hell no!'

''And I don't tell you guys for sympathy, I'm one of millions of women, and of men, that have gone through this and will go through this, and it can't become something that defines us. But, I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and of sadness. But, also to give myself joy and give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard.''

Jessie then told the audience - which included her boyfriend Channing Tatum - that they're ''not alone'' in their pain, before performing the powerful track, which was featured on her May 2018 album 'R.O.S.E'.

She added: ''So, if you've ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it, or have lost a child, then please know you are not alone in your pain.''

After the show, 38-year-old Channing - who already has five-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan - took to social media to heap praise on Jessie's ''special'' show.

Alongside a picture of the stage taken from his seat at the iconic venue, he wrote: ''This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow. (sic)''