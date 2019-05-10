Jessie J shut down trolls by sharing that she knows her hip tattoo is misspelt and that she has ''small boobs'' when she shared a bikini snap on Thursday (09.05.19).
Jessie J only wears ''high-waisted'' clothes because the lyrics to 'Who You Are' are misspelt on her hip tattoo.
The 'Price Tag' hitmaker jumped ahead of trolls by posting a picture of the body art in a bikini snap on Instagram on Thursday (09.05.19) and she explained that the inking, which reads ''don't loose who you are in the blur of the stars'', was done when she was 18.
The 31-year-old singer also admitted that she still doesn't know the difference between ''loose and lose''.
Alongside a picture of Jessie posing in the sea in a tiny baby pink bikini, which had her ink on display for all to see, she wrote: ''Yes my tattoo says... ''don't loose who you are in the blur of the stars''
Yes they are MY lyrics from my song who you are
Yes that I wrote
Yes I spelt the tattoo wrong
Yes I repeat it's spelt wrong
Yes I got it done in Essex
Yes the tattoo artist didn't mention it
Yes I was 18
Yes I still don't know the difference between lose and loose
Yes It's the reason I wear everything high waisted (sic)''
The 'Domino' hitmaker also pre-warned online bullies that she is aware she has ''small boobs'' so they shouldn't bother mocking them in the comments.
She added: And YES I know I have small boobs. Don't waste your time telling me like I don't see them everyday
Don't @ me (sic)''
Meanwhile, Jessie's 'Magic Mike XL' actor beau Channing recently shared a nude photo to Instagram after losing a game to his girlfriend.
The loved-up pair made a pact that whoever won at Jenga could choose a picture belonging to the loser and post it on social media - and the 39-year-old hunk was left cringing at the 'Domino' hitmaker's choice.
Channing shared the photo, in which he was completely naked but covering his modesty with his hands and being splashed by water, and explained: ''I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish.
''The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml I'm never playing Jenga with her ever again...(sic)''
And Jessie felt she was doing fans a favour in sharing the photo.
Alongside fire and heart eye emojis, she commented: ''Sharing is caring (sic)''
