Jessie J is taking a break from social media.

The 'Who You Are' hitmaker has decided to spend some time away from the likes of Twitter and Instagram after ''some unexpected heavy personal stuff''.

In a message posted to Twitter and Instagram, she shared: ''Starting my new year with some unexpected heavy personal stuff has only made me want to be more present in my life. Spending more real time with people I love and some time with myself. When sadness hits, it's important we embrace it, so it doesn't define us. And it's for sure surfaced some emotions and things I needed to work on with all my attention and love.

''I have to practice on myself what I talk about in stage and in my music too. In a good way. So I am taking a solid break from all social media for a while. Not forever but awhile. For now, anything posted will be work related by my team. I want to live in the moment as much as I can and not through my phone. I love you all. Happy new year. The year of LIVING THE best life for YOU. See you soon. (sic)''

It comes just days after Jessie revealed the tragic news that her bodyguard Dave had passed away.

Describing him as a ''gentle giant'', she said: ''I wrote this because I want everyone to remember the man you were. You were a gentle giant with a heart so big everyone felt it. I love you so much. We were supposed to meet for hot chocolate next week. I miss you. I will see you on the other side one day. Rest easy Dave, give your Dad a hug from me (sic)''