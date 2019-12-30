Jessie J is ''sending love'' to anyone who ''feels alone''.

The 31-year-old singer recently split from her ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum, and has now taken to social media to post a lengthy message about mental wellbeing in the wake of their break up.

Jessie's post focused on encouraging her followers to take ''time'' to look after themselves, and she made sure to tell her fans they are ''loved''.

Sharing a picture of herself looking up at the night sky, the 'Flashlight' hitmaker wrote: ''Time. Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing. Zoom out.

''Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to view point in a park. Look up at the stars. This isn't to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone. Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED. (sic)''

Jessie went on to urge readers not to let trauma ''define who you are'', and spoke of the importance of being there for one another.

She added: ''We are all trying to love and accept the stories in our lives that make us desperately want to fast forward or rewind time. When all we have is the now. The very moment. With the puzzle pieces of life sometimes put together in the wrong places. They can hurt until tended to. Don't let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself. Recognise the patterns of behaviour you have that can cause some of the hurt. Look inwards. Look outwards. Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest. (sic)''

The 'Price Tag' singer concluded her message by sending love to her fans, and leaving a number for a suicide prevention hotline for those who need it.

She wrote: ''Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears. It's your TIME, so take your TIME

''1-800-273-8255 - National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (sic)''