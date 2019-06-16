Jessie J thinks Channing Tatum's six-year-old daughter is ''absolutely lovely''.

The 31-year-old singer - who has been dating the Hollywood actor since October 2018 - has relished meeting and getting to know Channing's daughter Everly, whom he has with Jenna Dewan.

Asked whether it had been difficult meeting her boyfriend's daughter for the first time, Jessie said: ''God no! She's just six and absolutely lovely.''

Jessie also revealed she's desperate to have children of her own one day, even though she was told she was infertile in 2014.

She told The Times newspaper: ''Some days it seems possible I might have children and others not. I have to accept that becoming a mother is going to be a battle.''

Earlier this year, Jessie insisted she's started to believe in ''miracles'' since being told she was infertile.

The brunette beauty also revealed she's made a conscious effort to live more healthily in order to boost her chances of becoming a mother.

She said: ''Four, four-and-a-half, five years ago, I was diagnosed with this disease, which is making it harder. I was told I can't have children, but I don't believe it. I believe in miracles. I haven't given up.

''Over the last four years, I've changed my diet. I changed the way I live, I've done a lot of self-work. I am still in the process of it.''

At the time, Jessie said that she and Channing hadn't discussed the possibility of having children together.

She explained: ''No! Just because he's Channing Tatum, everyone has sped this up into, 'Are you getting married?'

''I have been in relationships with people longer than Chan, but they're not famous so no one really cares.''