Jessie J learnt on her break from recording to just ''be herself''.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker is currently working on her follow-up to 2014's 'Sweet Talker' and during her hiatus she came to realise that the most important thing in life is to not ''compare'' herself to anyone else and follow her own path both personally and musically.

Asked what she learnt about herself during her time away from the spotlight, she said: ''That to compare is actually a negative. You have to focus on your own inner path and light, signature and individuality. I've definitely learned to act on my instincts and trust them. Valuing myself and understanding that you have to do what you love. That sounds so easy but it's hard to do, especially in this industry. I've got to an age where I just want to live out my truth.''

As for what to expect for her fourth studio LP, the 29-year-old pop star says she is going back to her ''roots'' by interjecting honesty.

She explained: ''I've recently let my friends know that I'm working on new music. It's been a very incredible process for me in the last two years. With this next lot of music, I'm very much going back to my roots like on my first album [2011's 'Who You Are'], which was very honest. I needed to go back to where it all began; to take a break in a good, positive way. From the ages 25-30, you learn so much and grow as a person. You become who you're going to be for a long time. I've also enjoyed the process of just getting back to songwriting on my own. Where I'm at with the new music, everything written thus far I've written by myself. I'm really proud of it. It doesn't reflect anything I've ever done before, which is exciting.''

Jessie has teamed up with producer DJ Camper - who has worked with the likes of John Legend and Tamara Braxton - for the record and she is waiting for the right time to put it out.

She told Billboard magazine: ''It's an album musically that I've wanted to make for a long time and had to find the right time. Everyone who's heard the album so far says it's very honest and very grown.

''I'm speaking on issues that a 29-year-old goes through which is different from what I've sung about in the past.

''But I have to be true to what's in my mind and heart. I'm working with one producer, DJ Camper [Mary J. Blige, John Legend], on this cohesive piece of work.

'' It's a piece of music as opposed to singles and album fillers. I feel like I'm making music. I don't know when it will be out. I'm just enjoying the process that everything happens for a reason, trusting in time and feelings.''