Jessie J has posted a gushing tribute to Channing Tatum.

The 31-year-old singer and actor Channing, 39, recently rekindled their romance following a brief break-up and Jessie took to Instagram to share her joy.

Posting a video of them kissing, she wrote: ''When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast.

''When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was.

''Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way.

''Happiness from the inside out.

''I love you so much baby @channingtatum

''The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters (sic).''

Jessie's post came after Channing hit out at a ''thoughtless'' fan for saying they preferred Channing with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 39.

The actor posted a photo of himself and Jessie on Instagram, and after a fan suggested he looked better alongside his ex-wife Jenna, Channing hit back.

He captioned the original post: ''Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out! (sic)''

But the post prompted one fan to comment: ''Jenna looks better with you.''

Channing - who has a six-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife - was quick to bite back.

He replied: ''Hey Alex i don't usually address s**t like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. why don't you seriously think about what your doing.

''It's hurtful and i ain't about it. If you can't not be a horrible hatful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is... please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me. (sic)''