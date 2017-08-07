Jessie J has unveiled a brand new single called 'Real Deal'.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker has teamed up with confectionery brand M&Ms to unveil her first piece of music since her 2014 LP 'Sweet Talker', and the only way fans can currently get hold of the track is by unlocking it in a game.

Alongside a preview of the song, Jessie explained how to hear it through playing a game on BiteSizeBeats.com.

She wrote on Facebook: ''Yooooo! My collaboration with M&M'S U.S.A. And Incredibox on #BiteSizeBeats means I finally get to play you guys NEW MUSIC I've been writing! A hidden snippet of my new song REAL DEAL is in a special edition bonus inside the game. (I LOVE this song) You have to play to unlock it! Make your beat at BiteSizeBeats.com and share it with me! #Ad

''THIS COULD BE THE REAL DEAL'' (sic)''

The 29-year-old singer recently revealed that her fourth studio LP sees her going back to her ''roots'' by interjecting honesty.

She explained: ''I've recently let my friends know that I'm working on new music. It's been a very incredible process for me in the last two years. With this next lot of music, I'm very much going back to my roots like on my first album [2011's 'Who You Are'], which was very honest. I needed to go back to where it all began; to take a break in a good, positive way. From the ages 25-30, you learn so much and grow as a person. You become who you're going to be for a long time. I've also enjoyed the process of just getting back to songwriting on my own. Where I'm at with the new music, everything written thus far I've written by myself. I'm really proud of it. It doesn't reflect anything I've ever done before, which is exciting.''

Jessie has teamed up with producer DJ Camper - who has worked with the likes of John Legend and Tamara Braxton - for the record and she is waiting for the right time to put it out.

She said: ''It's an album musically that I've wanted to make for a long time and had to find the right time. Everyone who's heard the album so far says it's very honest and very grown.

''I'm speaking on issues that a 29-year-old goes through which is different from what I've sung about in the past.

''But I have to be true to what's in my mind and heart. I'm working with one producer, DJ Camper [Mary J. Blige, John Legend], on this cohesive piece of work.

'' It's a piece of music as opposed to singles and album fillers. I feel like I'm making music. I don't know when it will be out. I'm just enjoying the process that everything happens for a reason, trusting in time and feelings.''