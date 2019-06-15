Jessie J will consider adopting or having a child via a surrogate if she can't conceive naturally.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker - who is in a relationship with 'Magic Mike' actor Channing Tatum - has opened up about her ''battle'' to start a family, and how she hasn't given up hope of having a baby of her own one day despite being told by doctors four years ago that she couldn't give birth naturally.

Asked in an interview with The Times newspaper if she will consider other options, Jessie said: ''Oh yeah, I might go down the route of adoption or even surrogacy. I pray I have children the natural way, but if not, I'll deal with it.''

The 31-year-old pop star was offered her a hysterectomy but she has instead decided to opt for a healthy lifestyle and is vegan.

She admitted: ''Basically, I am still hoping. Some days it seems possible I might have children and others not.

''I have to accept that becoming a mother is going to be a battle.''

'The Voice Kids UK' coach previously opened up about her infertility issues on stage at London's Royal Albert Hall last November.

Before performing her track 'Four Letter Word', Jessie told the crowd: ''So four years ago, I was told that I couldn't have children, and it's OK, I'm going to have children, trust me. When the doctor told me, my reaction was, 'Oh hell no!'

''And I don't tell you guys for sympathy, I'm one of millions of women, and of men, that have gone through this and will go through this, and it can't become something that defines us. But, I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and of sadness. But, also to give myself joy and give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard.''