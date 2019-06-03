Jessie J says she is ''very content'' in her love life.

The 31-year-old pop star has been dating Hollywood hunk Channing Tatum for the past several months and has admitted that she is very happy with her romantic life, even though she would not directly talk about her life with the 'Magic Mike' actor.

When asked how her relationship with Channing, 39, is going in an interview on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: ''No comment.''

When further quizzed on whether she is ''in love'' with Channing, she said: ''I am just very content with my life. Everyone deserves happiness.''

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker also spoke about her win on Chinese talent show 'The Singer 2018', a programme similar to 'The X Factor'.

She said: ''It wasn't ever less than 450 million that watched the show every week. The final was 1.2 billion people.''

Although Jessie is staying reasonably tight-lipped on her relationship with Channing he has been more open to hush about his love for his girlfriend.

The action star shared a sweet post on social media to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday when she turned 31 back in March and thanked the 'Bang Bang' singer simply for being herself.

Writing on Instagram, he said: ''Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire.

''You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.''