Jessie J is releasing her first lot of new music in four years.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker has unveiled her four part album titled 'R.O.S.E.', where each part will be released over four days from Tuesday May 22.

The first part will be about realisations, the second about obsessions, the third about sex and the fourth - out on May 25 - will be about empowerment.

She said: ''It's crazy that its been four years since I released new music. I have done so much growing in the last few years. You can hear it in the music, the songs on R.O.S.E. are simply me singing my diary in a melody. I am so grateful and happy that anyone who has been waiting for this record in full will finally have it.''

Jessie has also released her new single 'Queen', which features empowering lyrics including, ''I love my body, I love my skin, I am a goddess, I am a queen.''

Speaking about the track, she added: ''The song 'Queen' is so much bigger than me. The message it carries and the power the message has, has the potential to live on forever. I truly want as many women around the world to hear the song. To feel the lyric, to believe them, and to sing them out loud! It was so important to me to have real women celebrated in the video. There is no better time than now to empower each other and lift each other up. I hope this video and song can help and remind any woman that she is beautiful and is a queen. All women are queens.''

The full tracklist for R.O.S.E. is as follows:

R.O.S.E. (Realisations)

'Oh Lord (Interlude)'

'Think About That'

'Dopamine'

'Easy On Me'

R.O.S.E. (Obsessions)

'Real Deal'

'Petty'

'Not My Ex'

'Four Letter Word'

R.O.S.E (Sex)

'Queen'

'One Night Lover'

'Dangerous'

'Play'

R.O.S.E (Empowerment)

'Glory'

'Rose Challenge (Interlude)'

'Someone's Lady'

'I Believe In Love'