Jessie J is hoping for a ''miracle'' so she can start a family.

The 'Domino' hitmaker - who is dating Channing Tatum - was told by doctors four years ago that she couldn't conceive naturally but she hasn't given up hope of having a baby of her own one day.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I still believe in miracles. And as women know, it sometimes doesn't just happen, it's a process. The reason I spoke about it before wasn't for sympathy and it still isn't, it's to just be open about it.''

And the 31-year-old singer has enjoyed spending time with youngsters on 'The Voice Kids'.

She added: ''The kids on this show are so inspiring and I feel so lucky to be on the show.''

Jessie opened up about her infertility issues on stage at London's Royal Albert Hall last November.

Before performing her track 'Four Letter Word', Jessie told the crowd: ''So four years ago, I was told that I couldn't have children, and it's OK, I'm going to have children, trust me. When the doctor told me, my reaction was, 'Oh hell no!'

''And I don't tell you guys for sympathy, I'm one of millions of women, and of men, that have gone through this and will go through this, and it can't become something that defines us. But, I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and of sadness. But, also to give myself joy and give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard.''

The star later revealed she had ''refused'' to undergo a hysterectomy and hoped lifestyle changes would improve her chances of conceiving.

She said: ''The love and support I have received has been overwhelming. Thank you.

''I was told 4 years ago I won't be able to have children. I was also told I would need a hysterectomy immediately and to be put on medication.

''I refused the hysterectomy and I'm off all medication through natural medicine and diet change.

''I haven't given up hope. I am doing all I can to make it happen the best way my body will allow.''