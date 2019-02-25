Jessie J sometimes has ''weird emotional days'' - and wants her fans to know that it's okay not to be happy all the time.

The 30-year-old singer uploaded a video to Instagram over the weekend in which she burst into tears whilst performing a song on her piano, and in the caption of the post she said she shared the clip so her fans would understand that it's okay to have days where they don't ''feel 100 percent''.

She wrote: ''I'm not posting this for sympathy. Im posting this for anyone who needs to see it (I needed it)

''This video is from yesterday I woke up. Feeling kinda off. I sat at the piano (which I've been avoiding) knowing it will bring some stuff up. I'm making it up and feeling my real feelings. I went live as I wanted to share with you guys the moment. I didn't know I would cry. I was live for a minute or two before this moment. But it's important to be open that we are not always done up and feeling 100. All of us have our days. Yesterday was one of my weird emotional days. (sic)''

The 'Price Tag' singer then went on to encourage people not to keep their feelings bottled up, as hiding their feelings could lead to illnesses including ''anxiety and depression''.

She continued: ''In a time and a world (especially the social world) where sadly vulnerability is often seen as weakness where the younger generation are almost being taught to hide their real feelings behind a perfected edited image. Hence why anxiety and depression in kids is through the roof and only carries to their adult life if it doesn't change.

''One of the biggest killers in men under 30 is suicide.

''We push our feelings to the bottom of our energy and hope it goes away. It won't. Don't define yourself on it. But stand with it, process it and learn from it. Find YOUR happiness. No one can make you happy but you. People can contribute. But ultimate happiness comes from within. It's a personal journey. (sic)''

And Jessie closed her lengthy caption by urging her fans to ''talk to people'' when they don't feel great.

She wrote: ''Another thing... TALK to people you love when you are down. Please do not suffer in silence. Life is way too short and ALWAYS GETS BETTER. I'm thinking of you and sending love to your heart (sic)''