Jessie J says there was a lot of ''pressure'' on her Channing Tatum because they were photographed together before they were an item.

The 'Nobody's Perfect' hitmaker started dating the 39-year-old actor since October, and she waited six months to confirm she was dating the 'Magic Mike' hunk.

Asked about the start of the relationship, she spilled: ''Uh uh, no.

''Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure.''

The pair recently went on their first holiday together and Jessie admitted they needed to spend quality time together to get to know each other properly.

She told The Times newspaper: ''We've needed time to get to know each other.

''We've just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that's all I'm saying.''

The 'Bang Bang' hitmaker also revealed that she likes a man who can have a laugh but also has good personal hygiene.

When asked if she is loving life on '21 Jump Street' - a nod to Channing's 2012 cop flick - Jessie smiled:

''Oh I am very happy on '21 Jump Street!' I always look for a guy with a good sense of humour and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important.''

Jessie recently admitted she didn't want to hide their relationship.

She explained: ''The reason we kept it a secret for as long as we could was because we wanted to really enjoy it without it being magnified into something that it wasn't yet.

''You don't go on a date with a guy twice for a dinner then fall in love - well maybe you can, but that's not me. That's not who I am. I need time.

''Everybody knew - I was like, 'Can I just go on a date?' But then we realised and we spoke. We weren't experiencing love or a relationship in the way that we deserved because we had to hide and I don't want to live like that.''

And, although she doesn't want anyone to spoil their relationship, Jessie enjoys posting photographs of the 39-year-old actor in the nude on his social media sites.

She explained: ''I decide when I want to talk about it and when I don't. I decide when I want to post about him on Instagram and I don't. If I do it's often a naked picture of him because that's what people want to see.''

It may still be early days for the couple but Jessie is desperate to have a family with Channing - who already has six-year-old daughter Everly with his estranged wife Jenna Dewan - one day despite suffering with infertility issues.

She said: ''I was told, 'You're going to need a hysterectomy.' And I refused it and I said, 'I'm going to do this and it's going to be fine.'

''I was told I can't have kids. Do I believe it? No. Do I believe I will have kids? Yes. Do I believe in miracles? Yes. I believe in energy, I believe in spiritual healing, I believe in diet, I believe in non-conformist medicine.

''And I have been on a mission ever since and I'm still on a mission now to make it happen, whether it's naturally or whether it's a surrogate or adoption.''