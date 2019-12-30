Jessie J does the catering on her tours and all her friends think she's a great cook.
The 'Domino' singer - who recently split from Channing Tatum - doesn't only take responsibility for her own meals on the road, she also cooks for her entire team and stage crew.
She said: ''I'll cook for anyone and everything.
''I do the catering on my tour. We have a little kitchen set up in a trailer that's attached to my tour bus.
''So when I arrive at a venue, they set it up with camping stoves and these two massive pots, and I'll cook. Everyone from my crew eats together.''
The 31-year-old star follows a vegan diet and her friends thinks she could create a culinary masterpiece with whatever ingredients she was given.
She told Grazia magazine: ''Before I went vegan, my speciality was mac and cheese and I'm working on a perfect vegan version.
''I'm good at just throwing stuff together.
''A friend says that I could have skittles and some tofu and make a masterpiece.
''I miss honey since becoming vegan, especially in hot drinks. Now I just drink hot water.''
The 'Price Tag' hitmaker has stopped putting pressure on herself when it comes to her work but she couldn't resist the opportunity to record 'One More Try' for the soundtrack to new stage show '& Juliet'.
She said: ''I used to feel guilty about not working.
''I used to be disappointed if I didn't work 24/7, if I didn't write a million songs in a year. This year, it's been more like six.
''I try and not judge myself as much anymore. I can switch off from Jessie J.
''But when Max Martin sent me a song, asking if I would record it for the soundtrack to '& Juliet', I played it and went, 'F**k, I'm gonna have to do this.' ''
