Jessie J has announced her first world tour in over a year for 2018.

The 29-year-old singer will head out in support of her new album 'R.O.S.E', kicking off in Birmingham in Northern England on October 10 and wrapping up in San Fransisco on October 28.

The first single, 'Think About That', is out now and is the most poignant on the album as Jessie had decided she was done with writing music until producer DJ Camper showed her the beat.

She explained: ''I didn't want to write any new songs.

''Camper said 'OK' then before he left the room, he put the beat for 'Think About That' on a loop. ''The lyric and melody just starting falling out of me, and 15 minutes later when he returned I had a song. He laughed and said: 'See.'''

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker has named her record after her mother Rose, but it's also an acronym for Realisations, Obsessions, Sex and Empowerment, for which Jessie has created a song for each word.

In a video, she says: ''My mother is called Rose, she gave me the gift of life. A rose is at its most beautiful when budding. I rose above the pain.

''We give roses or a single rose as a gift with so many different feelings. This is my gift to you.

''For each letter there is a word and for each word there's a song I will share with you.''

The pop star recently opened up about how ''lost'' she felt after her last record, 2014's 'Sweet Talker', under-performed, but ultimately nothing could tear her away from her passion which is her bloodline.

In a video promoting her new project, which sees her walking through a field, Jessie says: ''I tried to stop and I didn't know how to because it's impossible to walk away from true love. Art, emotion, lyrics, music, feeling is what I need to survive.

''I don't do this because I want to do it, I do it because I have to.''

Speaking of her break from the spotlight, she explains: ''I lost my passion to create, to draw a line between business and art.

''I'd fallen into darkness and allowed myself to be led by fear. The fear was keeping other people happy who didn't ever care about me and I was running deeper into something and someone I wasn't.

''The music I said I didn't want to make is what brought me back to life.

''The anger, the honest, the heartache, the pain, the joy, the strength, the love, it all happened for a reason.''

Jessie J's world tour dates are as follows:

10/8 Birmingham, UK Birmingham Institute

10/9 Manchester, UK Manchester Albert Hall

10/11 London, UK KOKO

10/14 Cologne, GR Live Music Hall

10/16 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

10/17 Berlin, GR Huxleys Neue Welt

10/23 Toronto, ON Mod Club

10/24 New York, NY La Poisson Rouge

10/25 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

10/27 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

10/28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall