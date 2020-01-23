Jessie J and Channing Tatum are ''fully back together''.

The pair ended their relationship in December but after just a few weeks apart, they have reconciled and are delighted to be back in one another's company.

A source told E! News: ''They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other. They seem very happy to be spending time together again.

''Jessie has been staying at Channing's house this past week. They are super giddy around each other.''

News of the reunion is unlikely to have come as a shock to fans as the 'Domino' hitmaker and the 39-year-old actor were spotted furniture shopping together earlier this month.

A source said at the time: ''They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key. No PDA [public display of affection] but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items.''

Jessie and the 'Magic Mike' star - who has six-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan - began dating in October 2018, but called time on their romance in December, with reports suggesting their hectic careers were the reason for their split.

An insider explained at the time: ''He [Channing] is super busy with his career, as a dad and will be travelling a lot in the coming months. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn't easy.''

And just a few weeks after the news of the split became public, the 'Price Tag' hitmaker admitted she's been bombarded by a series of mixed emotions over the festive season.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 31-year-old singer wrote on her Stories: ''Delayed emotions are.... well.... Not so fun (sic).''