Jessie J almost pulled the plug on her pop career.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker has admitted after stepping out of the spotlight following the release of 2014's 'Sweet Talker', she contemplated giving up on her passion because she felt like she didn't want to carry on making music anymore.

The 29-year-old singer decided to take a break from touring and recording new material, and despite receiving offers for work, she turned them down to focus on her ''mind and sanity''.

Speaking about the dark period, Jessie told Apple Beats 1 radio: ''I didn't want to do music. I was finding myself spiralling into something I didn't want to do. I was like, 'I'm done. I need a break. I just need to step away to work out where I'm at.'

I just said, 'I'm not saying yes to any shows.'

''I said no to all features. I just stopped putting things in my diary to mask how I was feeling.

''It's like not wanting to be in a relationship, but going on dates. You just need to stop.

''It's hard when there's money and opportunity and things that come your way.

''You're like, 'Do I?' But my mind and my sanity was more important than anything else and I just had to stop and go, ''Be calm, Jess''.'

The 'Bang Bang' singer is back and will release new album 'R.O.S.E' next year, and though she is proud of her new music, she admits it's never easy making a comeback.

She explained: ''It's hard - you just have to keep pushing what feels right.''

Jessie previously revealed she disappeared from the limelight for a while after suffering some ''health issues'', and to take time to grieve for her late grandparents.

She said: ''In the two years that I did 'The Voice' in Australia, I was diagnosed with some health issues that I'm not ready to talk about that I had to really face as a woman.

''I also lost my grandparents and didn't have time to grieve. The hardest part about being an artist is that you have to open your wounds to heal other people's and you don't often get the time to heal your own.''