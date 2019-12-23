Jessie J and Channing Tatum split because the ''timing was off.''

The 39-year-old actor called time on his relationship with the 'Flashlight' singer last week following a little over a year of dating and, although they tried really hard to make their long-distance romance work while they were together, their globe-trotting careers and busy lives ultimately tore them apart in the end.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: ''He [Channing] is super busy with his career, as a dad and will be traveling a lot in the coming months. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn't easy.''

As well as his busy film career, Channing - who is based in the US - also co-parents his six-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Another source said: ''He [Channing] has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible, which means he needs to be around when he isn't traveling for his own work.''

Despite going their separate ways, it's believed Jessie, 31, and Channing split on amicable grounds and they have decided to remain friends.

The news of their split came just a few months after Jessie played a new song for her fans during a ­small concert in Los ­Angeles, which was dedicated to Channing.

The lyrics were: ''Where you go I know I want to follow, let's make a promise today. Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are. Pressure on, just have fun, it's not a race, no need to run, if it's for ever, let's just simply be in love.''

Jessie and Channing kept their love life private, but the 'Bang Bang' singer did take to Instagram last year to hit out at those who were comparing her to Channing's ex-wife Jenna, who is now dating and having a baby with Steve Kazee.

She wrote at the time: ''There is a story I have seen be re-written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier. I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It's not something I stand for, at all. I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another. Or to pick who they think is prettier. We are all BEAUTIFUL.''