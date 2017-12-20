Jessica Sutta has seemingly confirmed the Pussycat Dolls are to return.

The 35-year-old singer has hinted that the 'Don't Cha' hitmakers - which also included Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts and Melody Thornton - will be hitting the road next year, for the first time since they split in 2010.

She said: ''I'm definitely down to be part of a reunion.

''We need to give the fans what they want, especially the fans overseas.

''No one was really ready for the dolls to break up.''

The 'When I Grow Up' star said that the reason they parted ways was because they all wanted to develop as individuals.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''Something broke inside of me. It was time to grow and do my own thing for a little bit.

''We were ready to let everyone grow individually.

''I think everyone really wanted to shine.''

A source previously said of the planned reunion: ''Talk of the girls ­getting back together has been rife for a few years now and they have finally found a time which works for them all.

''They are still deciding whether it will involve a full tour or just a handful of performances but they are excited to be getting out there together again...

''When they parted ways in 2009 it was only intended to be a hiatus, so it feels like the right thing to do.''

The girls are even said to be planning to head back into the recording studio so they have new material to share with fans.

The insider added: ''The girls feel the time is right to let bygones be bygones and put any differences they had behind them and celebrate the great songs they made.

''As well as their old tunes, they are hoping to treat fans with new music, too.''

Former member Carmit Bachar - who quit the group in 2008 before the release of their second album - previously claimed Nicole had dominated the band, ruining the dynamic between them, and insisted the 'X Factor' judge couldn't be part of a full reunion.

She said in 2012: ''A ­Pussycat Dolls reunion isn't out of the question. Five of us - and not Nicole - could happen. But all six? Never. Too much water under the bridge.''