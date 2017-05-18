Jessica Simpson says including a range of sizes in her clothing line was important because she herself has been ''every size''.

The 36-year-old singer is the head of the successful fashion line The Jessica Simpson Collection, and has said that her main goal in creating her clothes was to make ''every woman feel included'' regardless of their dress size.

She said: ''It's very important for me to let every woman feel included. Like, every person needs to feel included. If I make a shirt, I'm going to make sure every size is available. Because I have been every size, trust me.''

And the 'Blonde Ambition' actress - who has five-year-old daughter Maxwell and three-year-old son Ace with her husband Eric Johnson - doesn't understand why some people are ''shocked'' to be fans of her range.

She added to news programme 'CBS Sunday Morning': ''People are shocked that they like my brand. Maybe because it's not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day. I have no idea.''

Meanwhile Jessica - who previously starred in reality show 'Newlyweds' alongside her then-husband Nick Lachey from 2003 to 2005 - is believed to be considering a return to reality television as she is on the lookout for a new ''challenge'' but doesn't want to return to singing or acting.

A source said: ''This is something Jessica never thought she would do again but her life couldn't be more different than it was on 'Newlyweds'.

''She figures she's got a lot more to offer than she did back in her embarrassing 'chicken or tuna' days.

''Every time she posts on social media, her fans go wild and a reality show is just an extension of that.

''Jess is getting bored and needs a new challenge. Her clothing range is making her rich and she has no interest in music or acting any more.

''She doesn't want it to be identical to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', though. It'll be about her home life and will show how hard she works. She's considering holding auditions for an apprenticeship and mentoring someone the public has chosen.''