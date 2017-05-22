Jessica Simpson doesn't want any more children.

The 36-year-old singer and actress is already mother to five-year-old daughter Maxwell and three-year-old son Ace - both of whom she has with her husband Eric Johnson - and has said she won't be adding to her brood as she's had an intrauterine device (IUD) fitted into her uterus, which is a form of long-term birth control.

She said: ''I'm not pregnant. We got an IUD, nothing's gonna get in that uterus.''

And the 'Blonde Ambition' star says the ''two beautiful children'' she currently has are enough for her.

She added: ''I have two beautiful children, and I'm not having a third. They're too cute ... you can't top that.''

Jessica insists her relationship with retired American football player Eric - whom she married in 2014 after four years of dating - is still going from strength to strength, and she can always count on him for a back rub.

She added during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres' show on Monday (22.05.17): ''I don't know if I've ever had a seven-year relationship other than with [my best friends].

''Every night he [gives me a back rub] since I was pregnant, hands down, even if things aren't going great and he's still snoring, somehow he knows how to massage my back.''

Meanwhile Jessica - who previously starred in reality show 'Newlyweds' alongside her then-husband Nick Lachey from 2003 to 2005 - is believed to be considering a return to reality television as she is on the lookout for a new ''challenge'' but doesn't want to return to singing or acting.

A source said recently: ''This is something Jessica never thought she would do again but her life couldn't be more different than it was on 'Newlyweds'.

''She figures she's got a lot more to offer than she did back in her embarrassing 'chicken or tuna' days.

''Every time she posts on social media, her fans go wild and a reality show is just an extension of that.

''Jess is getting bored and needs a new challenge. Her clothing range is making her rich and she has no interest in music or acting any more.

''She doesn't want it to be identical to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', though. It'll be about her home life and will show how hard she works. She's considering holding auditions for an apprenticeship and mentoring someone the public has chosen.''