Jessica Simpson was ''floored and embarrassed'' when John Mayer dubbed her ''sexual nepalm''.

The 39-year-old singer-and-actress dated the 'Gravity' hitmaker for five years after her divorce from Nick Lachey but after John made the crude comment in a 2010 interview with Playboy, Jessica ended their romance because she felt he'd betrayed her trust.

She said: ''He thought that was what I wanted to be called. I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that.

''A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking.

''He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn't, that was it for me. I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away.''

The former couple are no longer in touch but John has publicly apologised for the remark though Jessica doesn't think he ever understood her ''perspective'' on the situation.

She told People magazine: ''I know that he's publicly apologized and I don't want to take that away from him.

''I think he knows a lot of this about me already but he doesn't know the perspective I have as a woman. That was Jess in her 20s.''

The former couple first met at a Grammy party in 2005 and Jessica was flattered when John started writing to her and, when she began dating other men after her divorce, the 42-year-old singer told her ''he wanted to have all of me or nothing.''

The pair dated in secret for several months and the 'Dukes of Hazzard' star was flattered by John's intensity.

She wrote in her new memoir 'Open Book': ''Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally.''

But Jessica often felt insecure in the relationship and even had friends check her texts for correct grammar and spelling.

She wrote: ''I constantly worried that I wasn't smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win.''

And when her doubts got to her, Jessica - who has children Maxwell, seven, Ace, six, and Birdie, 10 months, with husband Eric Johnson - turned to alcohol.

She admitted: ''My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves.''

The blonde beauty thinks she stayed with John for ''too long'' because she felt ''controlled'' by their relationship.

She said: ''He loved me in the way that he could and I loved that love for a very long time. Too long. And I went back and forth with it for a long time. But it did control me.''