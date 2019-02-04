Jessica Simpson has been suffering ''a lot of anxiety'' during her pregnancy.

The 38-year-old singer - who already has children Maxwell, six, and Ace, five, with husband Eric Johnson - has had a string of health woes over the last few months, including swollen feet, sciatica and Bronchitis, so took advantage of feeling well on Sunday (03.02.19) to go for a walk in a bit to boost her mood.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of her outdoors: ''After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today [laughing emoji] I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!! (sic)''

Earlier this month, the blonde beauty resorted to alternative therapy cupping - in which special cups are put on the skin to create suction to help with pain and inflammation - after appealing for suggestions to ease her extremely swollen feet.

She shared a photo of herself undergoing the treatment on Instagram, and simply captioned it: ''Cupping.''

Meanwhile, the 'Dukes of Hazzard' star - who is expecting another girl - previously admitted that she doesn't ''understand'' how she got pregnant again.

The fashion designer ''didn't really know'' whether or not she could conceive again and was stunned when she did because she and her spouse hadn't been particularly busy in the bedroom.

She admitted: ''I thought about [having another baby], but I didn't really know that it could actually happen.

''We definitely always love to practice. We actually weren't practicing very much that month so I don't understand. We try [to figure it out]. This might be a miracle baby.''

The star's older children are very excited about having a younger sibling, but Eric, 39, warned his wife to stop being ''so honest'' when it comes to answering their questions.

She said: ''They ask me the craziest questions that I can't say on TV ... 'How does the baby come out?' 'Where does the milk come from, I don't understand!'

''I'm a little bit too honest, and Eric's like, 'I don't think we need to give out ALL the information, Jessica. So, I'm scaring my kids, I think.''