Jessica Simpson has unveiled six new songs.

The 39-year-old singer is releasing a few new tracks to coincide with her memoir 'Open Book' and ''for the first time'', she feels ''no pressure''

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote: ''Releasing music isn't what it used to be for me. For the first time, I feel no pressure. Today I'm releasing six new songs, written from my heart, at the end of my audiobook with connection, peace and compassion for myself. #OpenBook #PartyOfOne (sic)''

In one of the songs, she sang that she was ''not broken just cause she cries'' and insisted she was ''more than these demons holding her down''.

Singing the lyrics, she shared: ''Gonna look in the mirror, straight in my eyes ... tell myself I'm not broken just cause I cry. It's a love song, part of one. I'm not weak cause I don't want to fight. I am more than than my body, more than my wealth. I am more than these demons holding me down. It's a love song, party of one; God knows its my bad for my health.''

And Jessica - who has Maxwell, seven, Ace, six, and Birdie, 10 months, with her husband Eric Johnson - says music is her ''biggest passion''.

Speaking previously, she said of music after having a studio built in her house: ''That's how I started; that's always [been] one of my biggest passions in the world. I love to use my voice. [Once it's completed, I'll] be down in the basement recording. I'm sure my kids will completely take over.''