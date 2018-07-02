Jessica Simpson's four-year-old son has broken his arm - and she cried more than he did.
Jessica Simpson threw her son a ''baseball and parrot'' birthday party for his fifth birthday.
The 37-year-old singer and her husband Eric Johnson's child Ace Knute made the unusual request for the theme of his bash so the doting parents made his dream come true, creating a ''Parrotdise'' for the youngster.
The party featured photo opportunities with live tropical birds, ''Green Sox All-Stars'' baseball jerseys for guests to wear and a giant baseball scoreboard.
Food included a ''Donut Wall'', comprised of baseball-themed versions of the sweet bakery treat, candy and a three-tiered birthday cake emblazoned with Ace's name and a parrot sitting atop.
Jessica shared some photos from the bash on her Instagram account, including one of her and Eric with Ace and his six-year-old sister Maxwell Drew sitting with parrots on their heads and one on their laps.
She captioned the snap: ''Baseball and Parrots - a five-year-old's dream come true! #ACEKNUTE #5 #Parrotdise #GreenSox [sic]''
Jessica and Eric, 38, also posed for their own personal pic holding a parrot in their hands, and she wrote alongside it, ''I'm totally comfortable here''.
Ace is still sporting a green cast on his left arm after breaking the limb in an accident.
