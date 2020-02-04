Jessica Simpson was hospitalised for nine days after undergoing a tummy tuck.

The 39-year-old singer-and-actress decided to go under the knife in 2015 because she was unhappy with her body following pregnancies with her and husband Eric Johnson's oldest children Maxwell, now seven, and Ace, six, even though doctors warned her against the procedure.

She wrote in her new memoir 'Open Book': ''The surgery wasn't for weight loss. I weighed 107 pounds when I planned the surgery. I wanted to get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin left sagging from my back-to-back pregnancies.''

Two weeks before the planned procedure, Jessica - who recently opened up about her battle with drug and alcohol addiction - received a call from her doctor warning her she could ''die'' if she had the operation.

She admitted: ''He was direct. My plastic surgeon may have approved me for the surgery in two weeks, but he would not.

''[He warned] 'You could die. Stop everything for three months.' ''The surgery was more involved. There was a sense that something was going to go wrong from the get-go, even though I stopped drinking to prepare.''

The surgery lasted two hours longer than expected, and Jessica soon contracted a nasty infection.

She said: ''I got an infection - colitis - and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to burst my sutures.''

After being rushed to hospital, Jessica stayed there for nine days, where doctors even discussed the possibility of a blood transfusion.

Luckily, she managed to recover without it, and is now feeling ''like [herself] again''.

The experience prompted Jessica - who also has 10-month-old Birdie with Eric - to warn her fans that plastic surgery is not always the answer.

She explained: ''I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what's inside. Really, it's about how you feel emotionally, and I was just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do.''