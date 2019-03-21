Jessica Simpson is recovering in a $4,000 luxury hospital suite.

The 'Dukes of Hazzard' actress and husband Eric Johnson - who already have Maxwell, six, and five-year-old Ace together - welcomed daughter Birdie into the world on Tuesday (19.03.19), and after her planned cesarean section, the 38-year-old star will be able to recover in style.

Jessica will spend a few days in the maternity suite at Cedars-Sinai hospital, and her luxury accommodation includes a meal delivery plan for both her and her husband, a lounge area for her guests, including multiple beds in case her parents or children want to stay over, two luxury bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and a flat screen TV.

And if the 'Irresistible' singer needs any help with baby Birdie, a personal doula is available around the clock.

That's not all, as hospital staff are also able to arrange salon services, including manicures and hair treatments, for their deluxe suite patients.

On Wednesday (20.03.19), Jessica announced Birdie's arrival alongside a black and white photo of her oldest child meeting her baby sister.

She captioned the image: ''We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. 3.19.19 10 Pounds 13 Ounces (sic)''

Sources revealed both Maxwell and Ace were at the hospital waiting for Birdie to be born, and while they waited, they made special signs to welcome their sister into the world.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They were so excited and couldn't wait to meet her. Maxwell and Ace were the first ones to hold her after Jessica and Eric.''

According to the source, both Jessica and Eric's parents were also at the hospital, along with the singer-and-actress' sister Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross.

The family members had a competition to guess the weight of the baby, and Jessica's dad, Joe Simpson, won.