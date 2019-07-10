Jessica Simpson is set to publish her own ''tell-all'' memoir next year and hopes to ''inspire people'' with her words.

The 39-year-old singer-and-actress has promised she ''won't hold back'' on any details of her life in the tome because hopes to inspire others to ''walk through their fears and defeat their challenges'' by addressing her own struggles in the book, which will be released in February 2020.

She said: ''I have been approached many times over the years about writing a book. It never felt right to me until this very moment.

''I have always felt that one of my God-given purposes in this life is to inspire people.

''I hope that by telling my whole story and not holding back I can help move people to walk through their fears and defeat their challenges, as I am working hard to do every day with mine.

''I hope readers will feel the love, laughter, tears and truth contained in every page.''

Jessica's as-yet untitled book will see her open up about the struggles she's faced throughout her life, and the star insisted she is incredibly ''proud'' of the words she has penned.

She told PEOPLE: ''I have been working on [my memoir] for a while now with HarperCollins and I am really proud of it.

''I think people will be surprised by a lot of what they will read. I can't wait to share it.''

The 'Dukes of Hazzard' actress - who has Maxwell, seven, Ace, six, and three-month-old Birdie May with her NFL star husband Eric Johnson - will tell the story of her family life, and will delve into her previous marriage to Nick Lachey, which lasted from 2002 until their high-profile divorce in 2016, and their time on their successful MTV reality show 'Newlyweds'.

Jessica's publisher, Carrie Thornton, VP and editorial director of Dey Street, said: ''Millions of women have grown up with Jessica Simpson, watching her triumph in her career, find love and lose love and then find it again, build a successful business and beautiful family.

''She's been a role model, a friend and a big sister to her fans. And now, she is taking the brave step of opening her heart and her life completely with her memoir. I am proud of her honesty and I know that readers will find even more reasons to admire Jessica once they read this book.''