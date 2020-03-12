Jessica Simpson sang the US national anthem to stop her daughter crying.

The 39-year-old star revealed she resorted to singing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' to her seven-year-old daughter Maxwell after traditional lullabies failed to ease her child's worries.

Jessica - who also has Ace, six, and Birdie, 11 months, with her husband Eric Johnson - shared on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show': ''When I was singing lullabies to her, I was like, 'This is not gonna make her stop crying.' Cause it's like, 'When the bow breaks, the cradle will fall, and down will come baby, cradle and all?'''

The show's host immediately agreed, saying: ''Everyone dies, yeah!''

Then, Jessica replied: ''I just sang about America. I sang 'The Star-Spangled Banner'.

''I was like, 'OK, she's crying so loud, and I have some pipes and a set of lungs, so I can be louder than her.' So I would just belt out 'The Star-Spangled Banner.'''

Last month, Jessica claimed her children are in ''awe'' of the success of her memoir.

The singer - who has been married to Eric since 2014 - is also thrilled that she's been able to share the success of 'Open Book' with her children.

She said: ''I'm so proud to share this moment with my family, with my children. They're so excited, they're so in awe. 'Oh, that's what mommy was doing when she says she's writing a book.'

''Max was like, 'You wrote a chapter book, mom.' It's just so cute, they're really proud of me. That pride that my children have of me, there is no better accomplishment.''

Jessica also admitted to being surprised by the impact of 'Open Book'.

The pop star said: ''I didn't realise how much this book would actually speak to people because, you know, I'm just opening up about myself, my mistakes and choices.

''There's so many moments in the book that relate to so many different people.''