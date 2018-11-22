Jessica Simpson's children hugged ''every stuffed animal'' they own after returning home following the California wildfires.

The fashion star - who has Maxwell, six, and Ace, five, with 39-year-old husband Eric Johnson - has revealed her kids had a cute way of showing how grateful they were when they were finally allowed back into their house.

Jessica, 38, told PEOPLE magazine: ''Recently when we were evacuated from our home due to the fires in California, we came home, and Maxwell and Ace both ran to put on their favourite costume.

''[Then they] hugged each and every stuffed animal they have one by one, every time saying, 'We are so lucky.' ''

The fire has destroyed 13,000 homes, with 81 people dying in the blaze, and Jessica - who is pregnant with her third child - knows she and her family are lucky to still have their house.

She added: ''I'd like to think Eric and I show our children gratitude through our example every day.

''I have learned that it is almost impossible to teach your kids anything you don't live yourself. We are constantly grateful for the blessings we have been given.''

Jessica's comments come after she had previously thanked those battling the blaze, and revealed she was sending her thoughts and prayers to everyone who had been affected by the fire.

She previously wrote on Instagram: ''Praying for everyone in California affected by these terrible fires.

''We have been evacuated for almost 48hrs now and need the angels to keep surrounding our home. Thank you to the brave firefighters who have protected our home so far. (sic)''

A number of stars were evacuated from their homes this month due to the blaze, including the likes of Lady Gaga, Alyssa MIlano and the Kardashian family.

Robin Thicke's house burned down in the fire, while Gerard Butler did what he could to help neighbours who were also affected.