Pregnant Jessica Simpson's kids hugged ''every stuffed animal'' after returning to their home following the California wildfires.
Jessica Simpson's children hugged ''every stuffed animal'' they own after returning home following the California wildfires.
The fashion star - who has Maxwell, six, and Ace, five, with 39-year-old husband Eric Johnson - has revealed her kids had a cute way of showing how grateful they were when they were finally allowed back into their house.
Jessica, 38, told PEOPLE magazine: ''Recently when we were evacuated from our home due to the fires in California, we came home, and Maxwell and Ace both ran to put on their favourite costume.
''[Then they] hugged each and every stuffed animal they have one by one, every time saying, 'We are so lucky.' ''
The fire has destroyed 13,000 homes, with 81 people dying in the blaze, and Jessica - who is pregnant with her third child - knows she and her family are lucky to still have their house.
She added: ''I'd like to think Eric and I show our children gratitude through our example every day.
''I have learned that it is almost impossible to teach your kids anything you don't live yourself. We are constantly grateful for the blessings we have been given.''
Jessica's comments come after she had previously thanked those battling the blaze, and revealed she was sending her thoughts and prayers to everyone who had been affected by the fire.
She previously wrote on Instagram: ''Praying for everyone in California affected by these terrible fires.
''We have been evacuated for almost 48hrs now and need the angels to keep surrounding our home. Thank you to the brave firefighters who have protected our home so far. (sic)''
A number of stars were evacuated from their homes this month due to the blaze, including the likes of Lady Gaga, Alyssa MIlano and the Kardashian family.
Robin Thicke's house burned down in the fire, while Gerard Butler did what he could to help neighbours who were also affected.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Employee of the Month's main character, thirtysomething box boy Zack (Dane Cook), relishes having a...
Jessica SimpsonInterviewEmployee Of The MonthTrailer StreamHow did you decide for Employee of the Month to...
Employee of the Month's main character, thirtysomething box boy Zack (Dane Cook), relishes having a...
Action Comedy based on the hit television series that ran from 1979-85. Set in present...
I have no problem admitting that the main reason I wanted to review The Dukes...
Once the largely inept and uncouth cast shuts the heckup (i.e. stops trying to act)...