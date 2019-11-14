Jessica Simpson's children have been in bed with ''high fevers'' and nasty coughs.
Jessica Simpson's household has had ''scary high fevers'' for the past 10 days.
The 39-year-old singer and her husband Eric Johnson are relieved that their children; Maxwell, seven, Ace, six, and seven-month-old Birdie are ''happy and healthy now'' after they spent the past week-and-a-half vomiting and coughing.
Taking to her Instagram account, Jessica said: ''It was a challenging 10 days for the family. Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off. Maxi and Ace are resilient troopers. Now we need some sleep Eric and I are so relieved they are happy and healthy now. (sic)''
Jessica recently said she finds it really challenging having three children because they are all at ''different stages'' and she struggles to divide her time up equally.
She said earlier this year: ''Three kids is no joke. It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions. They are all in such different phases now.''
The blonde beauty was recently forced to disable the comment section on her pictures on Instagram account after she was heavily criticised for her parenting.
Jessica sparked outrage when she shared a photo of her eldest child with purple-tipped hair after she was inspired by Dove Cameron's character, Mal, in the hit 'Descendants' film franchise.
Following the backlash over Maxwell's locks, Pink - who has children Willow, eight, and two-year-old Jameson with husband Carey Hart - showed off a photo with her own daughter's hair dyed blue in support of the 'Dukes of Hazzard' star.
The 'So What' hitmaker wrote alongside her own post: ''I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we'd share what we did yesterday . #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople #illdyeyourhairtoolosers #ohlookmanocomments (sic)''
