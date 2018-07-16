Jessica Simpson thinks her husband Eric Johnson is the reason she's ''hot.''
The 38-year-old actress has admitted she doesn't worry about ageing because her spouse Eric Johnson, whom she married four years ago and has two children Maxwell, six, and Ace, five, with, makes her feel sexy all the time and encourages her to stay in shape.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''He keeps me hot, I have to say ... He's always throwing around the kids, and he's just an amazing father, it makes me want to stay young. Like how can you be so active? I mean watching the kids running makes me exhausted.''
And, although they're very loved up, the blonde beauty and her beau have no plans to add anymore little ones to their brood because their two keep them on their toes already.
She explained: ''We're good, we are chilling. I mean we're very happy and we know how to make babies very well but, we got the little one here.''
The blonde beauty regularly gushes about how proud she is of her children.
She said recently: ''The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It's like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There's just nothing like the innocence of a child.''
Last year, Jessica revealed she's had an intrauterine device (IUD) fitted as a form of long-term birth control because she didn't think any future children would be able to ''top'' her cute kids.
She said: ''I'm not pregnant. We got an IUD, nothing's gonna get in that uterus. I have two beautiful children, and I'm not having a third. They're too cute ... you can't top that.''
