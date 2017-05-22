Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson has ''never'' seen her perform.

The 36-year-old singer-and-actress is returning to her music career following a seven-year break and admits it's been so long since she took to the stage, the former NFL star - who she started dating in 2010 and married in 2014 - hasn't had the chance to see her in front of an audience.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Monday (22.05.17), she said: ''It's been a long time. My husband has never really seen me perform ... It is so exciting.''

And the 'Public Affair' hitmaker keeps her musical projects under wraps as she has an underground studio in her home situated in the Hidden Hills, California, which previously belonged to Ozzy Osbourne, where she has been working on almost 40 tracks.

She said: ''Just go underground and see what happens. I probably have about 38, so maybe 36 or 39 [songs written so far]. I have to play it for you, because I think you'll be impressed.

Jessica - who has five-year-old daughter Maxwell and three-year-old son Ace with Eric - is ''impressed'' with her creations so far and can't wait to unveil her new music later this year.

She said: ''I'm impressed with myself.''

The 'Dukes of Hazzard' star has stepped away from singing and acting in recent years to focus on her fashion empire and she's thrilled it is constantly ''expanding''.

Speaking about her other business ventures, she said: ''Isn't that awesome? It can happen for anybody. We're always expanding. There's nothing out of reach for us.''